Lenzing's Weninger to step down at end of 2014
September 25, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Lenzing's Weninger to step down at end of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Friedrich Weninger will step down as chief operating offer of Austrian viscose maker Lenzing at the end of 2014 after more than 25 years with the company, Lenzing said.

Weninger, whose contract runs out at the end of the year, is in charge of Lenzing’s global production facilities with more than 6,000 employees.

Lenzing, the world’s biggest maker of cellulose fibres, has been going through a painful restructuring amid falling viscose prices that have caused its profits to tumble.

Weninger’s duties will be taken over by the other executive board members: Chief Executive Peter Untersperger, Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Riegler, Lenzing said on Thursday.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
