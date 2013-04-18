Lenzing agrees sale of plastics unit to Invest AG

VIENNA, April 18 (Reuters) - Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing has agreed to sell its plastics business to an investment group led by a unit of Raiffeisen Zentralbank , it said late on Wednesday.

“For strategic reasons, Lenzing aims to increasingly focus on its core fibre business, which currently already accounts for 90 percent of consolidated sales,” Chief Executive Peter Untersperger said in a statement.

Lenzing said the sale valued the unit at close to 8 times its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or 90 million euros ($117 million) according to Reuters calculations.

It said it would maintain an interest in Lenzing Plastics through a 15 percent stake.

The remaining 85 percent are being sold to an Austrian consortium led by Invest AG, the investment company of RZB’s Upper Austria unit.

Lenzing Plastics employs about 350 people and had 2012 sales of 109 million euros. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)