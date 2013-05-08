UPDATE 1-Lenzing sticks to 2013 outlook, core profit falls

* Q1 sales down 6 pct to 496.5 mln eur

* EBITDA falls to 64.5 mln eurs from 93.1 mln

* Reiterates outlook from March

* Cost cuts helped in tough market - CEO (Adds CEO quotes)

VIENNA, May 8 (Reuters) - Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing maintained its 2013 guidance on Wednesday while reporting drops in first-quarter sales and core profit.

Consolidated sales fell 6 percent to 496.5 million euros ($649.67 million) as lower selling prices were almost completely offset by higher sales volumes. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 64.5 million euros from 93.1 million a year ago.

Lenzing had forecast in March that 2013 core profit would fall for a second consecutive year as weaker fibre prices and rising costs eat into revenue from higher sales volume.

The global leader in man-made cellulose fibres, used as a substitute for cotton, had said that 2013 EBITDA would range between 260 million and 290 million euros, down from 359 million euros in 2012 and a record 480 million euros in the boom year of 2011.

Chief Executive Peter Untersperger said on Wednesday that cost cuts had helped to provide a cushion against tough market conditions in the first quarter. The company also sought to conserve cash by postponing maintenance that was not absolutely necessary.

Total fibre sales volume of about 216,000 tonnes was flat from the fourth quarter of 2012 but up 13 percent year on year as new production capacity came on stream in Indonesia and the United States.

A fire at its Heiligenkreuz site in March is expected to take out 5,000 tonnes of Tencel fibre output in 2013.

Lenzing said it expected no big change in global fibre prices in a stagnant economy over the coming months.

It said business in the second quarter should be comparable to the first three months, with EBITDA forecast at 65-70 million euros. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)