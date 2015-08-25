FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenzing says to improve FY operating results
August 25, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Lenzing says to improve FY operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Austrian fibre maker Lenzing expects better full-year results in 2015 compared with last year, it said on Tuesday, as it almost doubled its earnings before interest and tax to 60.5 million euros ($69.84 million) in the first half.

“The underlying reasons were the currency effects which turned out to be very positive for us due to the weakness of the euro, good fiber demand in the second quarter and our improved cost position,” said Chief Executive Stefan Doboczky in a statement.

$1 = 0.8663 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Karin Strohecker

