Lenzing cuts outlook on muted cotton demand
August 22, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Lenzing cuts outlook on muted cotton demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing cut its full-year sales and profit guidance on Wednesday, saying muted private consumption in industrialised countries meant cotton inventories would be reduced more slowly than expected.

Lenzing, whose products include pulp and fibre for clothing and hygiene products, said it now expected 2012 sales of 2.1 billion to 2.15 billion euros ($2.6 to $2.7 billion), compared with its previous forecast of 2.2 to 2.3 billion euros.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are now seen at 350 to 400 million euros, versus the earlier forecast of 400 to 480 million euros.

“Hopes of a market upturn as of the middle of the year have not been fulfilled,” Lenzing said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

