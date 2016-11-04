CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Leonardo expects 2016 revenue to undershoot guidance

(Corrects figures for estimated EBITA range in fifth paragraph)

By Giulia Segreti

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo said it expected its 2016 revenue would slightly miss the lowest end of its guidance range as the aerospace and defence company grapples with slower helicopter sales.

Like its peers, Leonardo, the former Finmeccanica, is battling weaker demand for military equipment by governments and a weaker civil helicopter market.

"Revenues are expected to be modestly below the lowest end" of the 12.2-12.7 billion euro range of the full year guidance, according to a company slide at an analysts briefing on Friday.

The state-controlled company has benefited from the radical overhaul by Chief Executive Mauro Moretti who since his appointment in 2014 has crafted a more streamlined business and balanced portfolio.

The group confirmed along with third-quarter results on Thursday its 2016 guidance and sees earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in the upper part of the 1.22-1.27 billion euro estimated bracket and orders worth 20 billion euros at the end of the year.

Third-quarter revenues fell 13.4 percent year-on-year to 2.62 billion euros, below analyst estimates, dragged down by a 22 percent drop in helicopter sales in the same period.

Shares were down 4.5 percent at 1315 GMT on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo said revenues for the helicopter unit in the last three months of the year would be "not far" from last year's and that full-year orders would come in at 3.5 billion euros, the lower end of a July forecast.

He added that in the first nine months of the year helicopter deliveries were the same as last year in terms of units but lower than 2015 in terms of value.

Cutillo however warned that the helicopter market would remain difficult even in 2017.

"We have made good progress and on track with targets despite challenges in the markets. We expect a strong performance (by the group) in the fourth quarter, with high quality orders in the pipeline," Cutillo told analysts. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)