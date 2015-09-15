FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone economy to shrink one-fifth in 2015 amid mining crisis- IMF
September 15, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sierra Leone economy to shrink one-fifth in 2015 amid mining crisis- IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone’s economy will contract by 21.5 percent this year, following growth of 4.6 percent in 2014, due to a crisis in the mining sector triggered by a collapse in iron ore prices and the impact of the ongoing Ebola epidemic, the IMF said.

A shortfall in government revenues due to a halt in mining production will push the budget deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The Fund said the near- and medium-term outlook for Sierra Leone was challenging, with GDP growth for 2016 expected to remain relatively unchanged.

Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Joe Bavier

