FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Leoni cuts 2016 profit forecast on fraud losses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
September 14, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Leoni cuts 2016 profit forecast on fraud losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni slashed its 2016 profit forecast, saying it seemed unrealistic to hope it could reclaim before the end of the year 40 million euros ($44.9 million) it lost due to fraud.

The group said on Wednesday it now saw its earnings before interest and tax for 2016 coming to 65 million euros, down from a previous aim of 105 million.

It affirmed its 4.4 billion euro sales target for the year.

Shares in Leoni briefly turned negative but then recovered to trade 2 percent higher at 32.94 euros by 1212 GMT.

Leoni had said in August that fraudsters had used falsified documents and identities to funnel company funds abroad, causing 40 million euros of damages.

$1 = 0.8910 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.