FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Leoni cuts outlook on costly introduction of new products
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 13, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Leoni cuts outlook on costly introduction of new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni AG cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, citing cost overruns related to the launch of new products.

The group said it now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of at least 180 million euros ($228 million), compared with a previous projection of more than 200 million euros.

“The principal reason for this weaker performance in terms of operating profit involves heavy, unplanned charges arising from new product start-ups in the Wiring Systems Division,” Leoni said.

It also reported third-quarter sales of 1.013 billion euros and EBIT of about 35 million euros, citing preliminary results. ($1 = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.