Leoni to restructure wiring systems business
#Semiconductors
November 9, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Leoni to restructure wiring systems business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni announced plans to restructure its wiring systems division, which has been hit by charges that prompted the group to scrap its 2015 profit target last month.

Leoni said on Monday it now expected to post 2015 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of more than 130 million euros ($140 million), on sales of at least 4.4 billion euros.

It previously targeted EBIT of 200 million euros and sales of at least 4.3 billion.

Leoni also said the head of the wiring systems division, Andreas Brand, had resigned from his position.

$1 = 0.9281 euros Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
