FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leoni sees significant improvement in Q2 EBIT - Boersen-Zeitung
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 30, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Leoni sees significant improvement in Q2 EBIT - Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - German automotive wiring specialist Leoni expects to deliver “significantly improved” earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the second quarter, Chief Executive Dieter Belle told Boersen-Zeitung.

The best results will come in the fourth quarter and the EBIT margin is expected to be around 6 percent, Belle told the paper.

Leoni remains on the lookout for acquisitions in the area of industry and healthcare, as well as communication and infrastructure, Belle said, adding that target companies have less than 100 million euros ($111.61 million) in revenue, Boersen-Zeitung said. ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.