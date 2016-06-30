FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leoni to cut 1,100 jobs at on-board power supply unit
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 30, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Leoni to cut 1,100 jobs at on-board power supply unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni plans to eliminate about 1,100 jobs this year at its on-board power supply unit, it said on Thursday.

Cost savings stemming from the reorganization will yield only a small improvement in the company's 2016 results while the restructuring will inflict one-off charges, Leoni said.

The reorganization will lead to a "sustained increase in profitability" from next year, it said, predicting an annual boost by about 30 million euros to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
