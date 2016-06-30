Leoni to cut 1,100 jobs at on-board power supply unit

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni plans to eliminate about 1,100 jobs this year at its on-board power supply unit, it said on Thursday.

Cost savings stemming from the reorganization will yield only a small improvement in the company's 2016 results while the restructuring will inflict one-off charges, Leoni said.

The reorganization will lead to a "sustained increase in profitability" from next year, it said, predicting an annual boost by about 30 million euros to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).