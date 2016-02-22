FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leoni's 2016 guidance misses expectations
February 22, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Leoni's 2016 guidance misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni issued 2016 sales and operating profit guidance on Monday that fell short of analyst expectations, citing more subdued underlying economic conditions.

The maker of wiring systems said sales would slide to 4.4 billion euros this year, below analyst consensus for 4.6 billion and 2015’s 4.5 billion.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen dropping to 105 million euros ($116.5 million), including around 30 million euros of restructuring costs, from 151 million in 2015, Leoni said, which also missed expectations for 172 million.

$1 = 0.9011 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

