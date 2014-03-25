FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leoni says CEO to leave at end of June 2015
March 25, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Leoni says CEO to leave at end of June 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUREMBERG, March 25 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Klaus Probst will leave the company at his own request at the end of June 2015.

The supervisory board will pick his successor, who will be tasked with executing the company’s new strategy, early next year, Leoni added in a statement.

The company also said it had extended the contracts of Chief Financial Officer Dieter Belle and division chief Andreas Brand until the end of 2019. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

