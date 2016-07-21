FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leoni's Q2 profit beats estimates, shares gain
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Leoni's Q2 profit beats estimates, shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni on Thursday reported operating profit of 38 million euros ($41.82 million) for the second-quarter, beating analyst forecasts and boosting shares in the group to the top of Germany's midcap index.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach 26 million euros in the second quarter.

The company, whose shares were up 3.2 percent, also confirmed its outlook for 2016, still expecting EBIT of 105 million euros for the year. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

