Leoni's Q2 profit beats estimates, shares gain

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni on Thursday reported operating profit of 38 million euros ($41.82 million) for the second-quarter, beating analyst forecasts and boosting shares in the group to the top of Germany's midcap index.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach 26 million euros in the second quarter.

The company, whose shares were up 3.2 percent, also confirmed its outlook for 2016, still expecting EBIT of 105 million euros for the year. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)