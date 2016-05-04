German automotive supplier Leoni posts Q1 EBIT drop of 30 pct

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni on Wednesday reported a 30 percent drop in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 24.4 million euros ($28 million).

A spokesman for Nuremberg-based Leoni, which counts the likes of Volkswagen, Siemens and Deutsche Telekom among its customers, said its revenues eased to 1.09 billion euros in the three months through the end of March from 1.11 billion in the year-earlier period.

Leoni in February cut its 2016 sales forecast for the third time in five months, citing a weaker economic outlook and Romanian labour costs that it expects to weigh on profit for the next few years.