FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German automotive supplier Leoni posts Q1 EBIT drop of 30 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

German automotive supplier Leoni posts Q1 EBIT drop of 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Leoni on Wednesday reported a 30 percent drop in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 24.4 million euros ($28 million).

A spokesman for Nuremberg-based Leoni, which counts the likes of Volkswagen, Siemens and Deutsche Telekom among its customers, said its revenues eased to 1.09 billion euros in the three months through the end of March from 1.11 billion in the year-earlier period.

Leoni in February cut its 2016 sales forecast for the third time in five months, citing a weaker economic outlook and Romanian labour costs that it expects to weigh on profit for the next few years.

$1 = 0.8705 euros Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.