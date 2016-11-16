UPDATE 1-Leoni swings to Q3 loss on fraud case

(Adds Q3 EBIT, investigation, shares)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Leoni swung to a third-quarter loss after uncovering fraud earlier this year.

* Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of 12.7 million euros ($13.62 million) compared with a year-ago profit of 29.8 million euros, with third-quarter sales of 1.071 billion euros.

* Leoni had said in August that fraudsters had used falsified documents and identities to funnel company funds abroad, causing 40 million euros of damages.

* It said on Wednesday internal investigations into the fraud were well advanced, but external investigations were continuing.

* "Leoni continues to examine options for claiming compensation, but this is unlikely to be resolved in the current financial year," it said in a statement.

* It expects sales of about 4.4 billion euros for 2016 and EBIT of approximately 65 million euros, down from 151.3 million a year ago.

* Shares are indicated 2.2 percent lower, among top MDax fallers. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens)