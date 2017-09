Aug 12 (Reuters) - Leoni AG : * Says Q2 EBIT 47.3 million EUR * Says Q2 net profit 29.9 million EUR * Says Q2 revenue 1.02 billion EUR * Says affirms 2014 outlook for 4.1 billion EUR sales and EBIT above 200

million EUR * Reuters poll average for Leoni Q2 sales was 1.055 billion EUR, EBIT 57.2

million, net loss 35.9 million Source text: bit.ly/1kYvkgl