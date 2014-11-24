FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leroey and and Grieg Seafood: Sale of shareholdings in Salmobreed AS to Benchmark Holdings plc
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leroey and and Grieg Seafood: Sale of shareholdings in Salmobreed AS to Benchmark Holdings plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa and Grieg Seafood :

* Leroey Seafood Group ASA, through 50.71 percent owned Sjoetroll Havbruk AS, and Grieg Seafood have sold their shareholding in Salmobreed as to Benchmark Holdings plc

* The transaction is expected to be concluded in mid December 2014 and will generate a gain for Sjoetroll Havbruk AS in the region of NOK 40 million after tax.

* For Grieg Seafood the sale of the shares yield a positive cash effect of 69.3 MNOK, and a calculated profit before tax of approximately 60 MNOK

* Pending Benchmark Holding plc’s completion of their private placement shares process, the sale of the shares is anticipated to take place mid December 2014.

* About Salmobreed: SalmoBreed AS is a genetics company specialising in selective breeding of Atlantic salmon, offering optimal adaptation to current and future production trends.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.