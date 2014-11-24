BRIEF-Leroey and and Grieg Seafood: Sale of shareholdings in Salmobreed AS to Benchmark Holdings plc

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa and Grieg Seafood :

* Leroey Seafood Group ASA, through 50.71 percent owned Sjoetroll Havbruk AS, and Grieg Seafood have sold their shareholding in Salmobreed as to Benchmark Holdings plc

* The transaction is expected to be concluded in mid December 2014 and will generate a gain for Sjoetroll Havbruk AS in the region of NOK 40 million after tax.

* For Grieg Seafood the sale of the shares yield a positive cash effect of 69.3 MNOK, and a calculated profit before tax of approximately 60 MNOK

* Pending Benchmark Holding plc’s completion of their private placement shares process, the sale of the shares is anticipated to take place mid December 2014.

* About Salmobreed: SalmoBreed AS is a genetics company specialising in selective breeding of Atlantic salmon, offering optimal adaptation to current and future production trends.

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)