Dec 19 (Reuters) - Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA

* Finalises 10 million euro ($12.28 million) bond issue (Euro PP)

* Issue subscribed to by institutional investors in a private placement

* Bond reaches maturity in five years and has a coupon of 3.979 pct

* Bonds are listed on Euronext Paris and assimilated with the existing 20 million euro bond issued on Oct. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)