China's Yidao Yongche says LeTV unit to invest $700 mln in firm

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China ride hailing app Yidao Yongche said that a unit of Beijing-based technology company LeTV will invest $700 million in the firm in return for a 70 percent stake, according to an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

LeTV, which includes Shenzhen-listed Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp. Beijing, earlier on Tuesday said that it planned to acquire the stake, becoming the controlling shareholder, without disclosing the size of its investment.