#Basic Materials
September 1, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Gem Diamonds sees no impact on production from Lesotho crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd, whose flagship mine Letseng is located in Lesotho, said it did not anticipate any impact on its operations from the political crisis unfolding in the country.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane fled Lesotho for South Africa early on Saturday, hours before the army surrounded his residence and overran police stations in the capital Maseru, in what the prime minister called a coup by the military.

“It is not anticipated that there will be any impact upon operations at Letseng nor upon any of the company’s sales and marketing operations in respect of the Letseng production,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The London-listed diamond miner said its management in Lesotho reported no disruption at the mine, which is situated in the Maluti mountains.

Lesotho, a state of two million people encircled by South Africa, has undergone a number of military coups since independence from Britain in 1966. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
