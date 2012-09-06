FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Espresso up 9 pct on digital television report
September 6, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

L'Espresso up 9 pct on digital television report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italian publisher L‘Espresso rose 9 pct in early trading after an Italian financial daily reported it is in talks with News Corp’s Italian pay television channel Sky Italia for a potential partnership in digital television.

The 50/50 joint venture would focus on L‘Espresso’s “little-used” television company that already operates several digital television channels, said MF on Thursday, citing advertising sources. The partnership would give Sky Italia an opportunity to grab share in the free-to-air market.

