L'Espresso says tax ruling frozen pending appeal
July 19, 2012 / 5:07 PM / in 5 years

L'Espresso says tax ruling frozen pending appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian publisher L‘Espresso said on Thursday a ruling to pay taxes on back-dated capital gains worth 220 million euros ($270 million) had been frozen pending a decision by an appeal court.

L‘Espresso, controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti, said in May it would appeal against the ruling issued by a Rome tax commission.

The commission ruled it was legitimate to tax capital gains worth 440 billion Italian liras -- corresponding to 220 million euros -- it believed were undeclared at the time.

An analyst estimated the case could cost l‘Espresso 350 million euros at worst, an amount comprising 121 million euros of undeclared taxes, a similar amount as a fine, and the remainder in interest. ($1 = 0.8156 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)

