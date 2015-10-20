FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's LeTV plans to buy 70 pct stake in car hire app Yidao Yongche
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 20, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

China's LeTV plans to buy 70 pct stake in car hire app Yidao Yongche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A unit of China’s LeTV plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in private car hire app Yidao Yongche to become its controlling shareholder, LeTV said in a post on its official microblog on Tuesday.

The deal, whose value was not given, would mark LeTV’s expansion in the vehicle market. LeTV has been working on an electric-vehicle project named super electric eco-system (SEE) since December, according to the post. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.