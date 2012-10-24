FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Israel gives Eliahu three years to sell Bank Leumi stake
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Israel gives Eliahu three years to sell Bank Leumi stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Wednesday gave businessman Shlomo Eliahu, who plans to buy control of Migdal Insurance, up to three years to sell his stake in Bank Leumi.

During the three years the central bank will allow Eliahu to own up to 13.49 percent of Leumi -- 8.49 percent directly and up to 5 percent through Migdal, Israel’s largest insurance company, the central bank said.

Leumi is Israel’s second biggest bank.

Eliahu has agreed to buy a controlling 69.1 percent stake in Migdal from Italy’s biggest insurer Generali for 705 million euros. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.