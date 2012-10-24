Bank of Israel gives Eliahu three years to sell Bank Leumi stake

TEL AVIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Wednesday gave businessman Shlomo Eliahu, who plans to buy control of Migdal Insurance, up to three years to sell his stake in Bank Leumi.

During the three years the central bank will allow Eliahu to own up to 13.49 percent of Leumi -- 8.49 percent directly and up to 5 percent through Migdal, Israel’s largest insurance company, the central bank said.

Leumi is Israel’s second biggest bank.

Eliahu has agreed to buy a controlling 69.1 percent stake in Migdal from Italy’s biggest insurer Generali for 705 million euros. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)