Leumi to help fund Eliahu's purchase of Migdal from Generali

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s largest banks, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal in principle to lend businessman Shlomo Eliahu 2 billion shekels ($493 million) to help fund his planned purchase of a controlling stake in Migdal Insurance.

Generali, Europe’s No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal, Israel’s top insurance group, to Eliahu for $1.1 billion.

Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Leumi, Israel’s biggest bank in terms of assets, with a 9.59 percent stake and he had expressed interest in the past in forming a group that could seek control of the bank.

Eliahu is also part of a group that controls the much smaller Union Bank of Israel.

Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21 percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israeli media have reported that Eliahu was struggling to complete the deal to buy Migdal in the wake of a near 30 percent drop in Migdal’s share price since the deal was signed in March. Israeli regulators have also yet to approve the deal.

Shares in Migdal were up 1.6 percent at 3.8 shekels in late morning trade in Tel Aviv after reaching a year low of 3.651 shekels last week. They were at 5.24 shekels at the time of the deal’s signing.