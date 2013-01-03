UPDATE 1-Bank Leumi sells 4.6 pct stake in Migdal Insurance

(Releads, adds Leumi statement)

TEL AVIV, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, has sold a 4.6 percent stake in Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings and agreed to sell a further 2 percent as it faces new capital requirements next year.

Leumi said it sold the 4.6 percent stake to institutional investors at 5.72 shekels per share, representing a 2.2 percent discount to the opening price of Migdal on Thursday, and it agreed in principle with another buyer to sell another 2 percent at the same price on Jan. 8.

A statement from the company did not give a reason for the sale and no one could be reached immediately at Leumi.

Calcalist, an Israeli economic newspaper, said on its website however that the funds from the sale of Migdal will help Leumi meet its core capital requirements set by the Bank of Israel.

Leumi needs to reach a core Tier I capital ratio of 9 pct by the end of 2014. It was at 8.6 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2012.

Leumi expects to post a net gain of 110 million shekels from the 4.6 percent stake sale, and a further gain of 48 million shekels from the sale of the additional 2 percent, after which it would still hold 3.2 percent of Migdal.

Migdal shares were down 2.4 percent to 5.71 shekels in late Tel Aviv trade.

Leumi’s subsidiary Leumi Partners carried out the sale.

Migdal, Israel’s largest insurer, has a market value of 6.15 billion shekels.

Late last year Israeli businessman Shlomo Eliahu bought a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal from Generali for 705 million euros. ($1 = 3.75 shekels)