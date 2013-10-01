FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Leumi sells 4.35 pct stake in Migdal Insurance
October 1, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, sold a 4.35 percent stake in Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings to a number of buyers for about 270.5 million shekels ($77 million), the bank said on Tuesday.

Leumi said it sold its stake in Migdal, Israel’s largest insurer, at a price of about 5.9 shekels per share, which was the closing price on Monday.

The bank expects to post a capital gain of about 105 million shekels from the sale. It had sold a 4.6 percent share in Migdal, which has a market value of 6.2 billion shekels, in January.

Migdal shares were steady at about 5.9 shekels in early Tel Aviv trade.

$1 = 3.522 Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

