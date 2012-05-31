UPDATE 1-Bank Leumi profit falls less than expected

* Q1 net profit 431 mln shekels vs 375 mln forecast

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two biggest banks, reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it had cut back on exposure to Europe’s weak economies, including Greece and Spain.

Leumi’s profit fall was smaller than expected because bad debt charges did not jump as much as analysts had forecast.

Leumi, Israel’s largest bank in terms of assets, posted first-quarter net profit of 431 million shekels ($111 million), compared with 554 million a year earlier and 375 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Expenses relating to credit losses or bad debts amounted to 225 million shekels, below analysts’ expectations for 358 million. In the first quarter of 2011, Leumi had income related to credit losses of 102 million shekels.

The bank said its exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain fell eight percent to 916 million shekels in the first three months of 2012. This covered bonds of large international banks with credit ratings of A- and above.

Its exposure has fallen by another 100 million shekels since the end of first quarter.

Leumi said its results were also impacted by an impairment of 59 million shekels from its stake in mobile operator Partner Communications , which recorded a steep drop in quarterly profit.

Net interest income edged 0.6 percent higher to 1.82 billion shekels.

Leumi said its Tier 1 capital to risk assets ratio - a measure of financial strength - rose to 8.28 percent from 8.07 percent at the end of 2011.