FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Levee breaks in Northern New Jersey, floods three towns
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 30, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Levee breaks in Northern New Jersey, floods three towns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of NJ official’s name)

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A levee broke in northern New Jersey on Tuesday, flooding the towns of Moonachie, Little Ferry and Carlstadt with 4 to 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters) of water in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, officials told Reuters.

“We are in rescue mode,” said J eanne Baratta, chief of the Bergen County Executive. There were no reports of fatalities as of yet, she said.

Baratta said the three towns had been “devastated” by the flood of water. The break comes after Sandy, which dropped below hurricane status just before it hit the U.S. East Coast on Monday, flooded parts of New Jersey and New York City. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.