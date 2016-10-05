FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Level 3 problem sparks temporary outage for some U.S. telecomms
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

Level 3 problem sparks temporary outage for some U.S. telecomms

Deborah M. Todd

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A technical problem at Level 3 Communications Inc caused an outage for some of its North American telecommunication company customers on Tuesday morning, Level 3 said.

The issue was a "configuration error" that was resolved at around 11:30 a.m. ET, Stephanie Walkenshaw, a spokeswoman for the telecommunications and internet service provider, said in an email. She declined to say how long the incident lasted or which customers were involved.

Downdetector.com, which measures network outages based on customer complaints and other data, said that carriers affected included AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp, Comcast Corp, T-Mobile US Inc and Level 3 itself, with problems lasting an hour or more.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere told customers on Twitter that the outage was linked to "a third party landline voice provider impacting all carriers" and noted that Level 3 fixed the issue in a later Tweet.

A Comcast spokesman confirmed the outage and said it affected a small number of customers who were dialing toll free numbers and that its own toll free line for Xfinity customers was unaffected. Walkenshaw declined to comment. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd, editing by Peter Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.