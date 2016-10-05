Oct 4 A technical problem at Level 3 Communications Inc caused an outage for some of its North American telecommunication company customers on Tuesday morning, Level 3 said.

The issue was a "configuration error" that was resolved at around 11:30 a.m. ET, Stephanie Walkenshaw, a spokeswoman for the telecommunications and internet service provider, said in an email. She declined to say how long the incident lasted or which customers were involved.

Downdetector.com, which measures network outages based on customer complaints and other data, said that carriers affected included AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp, Comcast Corp, T-Mobile US Inc and Level 3 itself, with problems lasting an hour or more.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere told customers on Twitter that the outage was linked to "a third party landline voice provider impacting all carriers" and noted that Level 3 fixed the issue in a later Tweet.

A Comcast spokesman confirmed the outage and said it affected a small number of customers who were dialing toll free numbers and that its own toll free line for Xfinity customers was unaffected. Walkenshaw declined to comment. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd, editing by Peter Henderson)