UPDATE 1-Level 3 reaffirms forecast; shares rise

* Reaffirms full-year EBITDA outlook

* Shares rise 9 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Level 3 Communications Inc reaffirmed its full-year core earnings outlook, allaying investor concerns about slowing spending by carriers and its exposure to Europe.

Shares of the company rose 9 percent on the forecast.

D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Donna Jaegers said about 12 percent of the company’s revenue comes from the euro zone.

Level 3 operates fiber-optic communications network that it leases out to telecom carriers for voice and data communication. Its content delivery unit targets video distributors and online portals.

A slowdown in spending by telecom operators globally is hurting all vendors of telecom equipment, just as they were recovering from the last downturn and intense price wars.

The U.S.-based company got 40 percent of its $3.6 billion revenue last year from the wholesale business, which includes international and domestic carriers, cable and wireless companies and voice service providers.

The company on Wednesday stood by its forecast of a 20 percent to 25 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for 2012. It reported pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $1.21 billion in 2011.

Level 3 in May said it continued to expect core network services revenue to grow sequentially for the rest of the year.

Shares of the Broomfield, Colorado-based company were up 6 percent at $21.12 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a two-week high of $21.66 earlier.