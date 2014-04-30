FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Level 3 profit beats estimates, raises EBITDA forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Level 3 profit beats estimates, raises EBITDA forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Telecom network provider Level 3 Communications Inc raised its forecast for 2014 adjusted EBITDA growth and free cash flow after reporting a much better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Level 3 Communications shares rose 8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to grow 14-18 percent, up from its previous forecast of an 11-14 percent growth due to higher revenue from its core network services.

Level 3 also raised its free cash flow forecast to $250 million-$300 million from $225 million-$275 million.

The company operates and leases out fiber-optic communications networks to telecom carriers for voice and data communication.

Its content delivery unit targets video distributors and online portals and competes with Akamai Technologies Inc and Limelight Networks Inc.

Level 3 reported its second quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a 6 percent rise in core network service revenue, after years of losses since 2009.

The company posted net profit of $112 million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $78 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2 percent to $1.61 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Level 3 undertook a cost-cutting program last year, which included job cuts.

The Federal Communications Commission is weighing rules that will allow content delivery companies to charge more from companies such as Netflix for faster Internet speeds, which could open up further revenue streams for companies like Level 3.

Level 3 shares were trading at $40.20 before markets opened on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.