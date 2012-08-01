FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Level 3 Financing sells $775 mln in notes
August 1, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Level 3 Financing sells $775 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Level 3 Financing Inc on
Wednesday sold $775 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million.
    The issue is guaranteed by Level 3 Communications.
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LEVEL 3 FINANCING

AMT $775 MLN    COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY     6/1/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/1/2012 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7 PCT        SETTLEMENT   8/6/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-C    SPREAD 549 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

