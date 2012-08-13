FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 13, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Level 3, Time Warner Cable in content delivery deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Network provider Level 3 Communications Inc signed a multi-year agreement with Time Warner Cable Inc to expand Time Warner’s national network.

The companies have also agreed to exchange internet protocol traffic between their respective backbone networks.

Level 3 operates and leases out fiber-optic communications networks to telecom carriers for voice and data communication. Its content delivery unit targets video distributors and online portals.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

