By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Four highly anticipated
leveraged buyout deals hit Europe's leveraged loan market this
week, much to the relief of investors who have grown weary of a
raft of refinancing and repricing transactions, but questions
have been raised about whether the market can process all of the
new deals at the same time.
Investors are considering a US$2.2bn-equivalent financing
for Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia
Education; €1bn for European industrial supplies distributor IPH
Brammer; a €444m loan for Dutch chemical distributor Caldic; and
a €357m loan for European engineering company Assystem
Technologies.
They were also offered new paper on a €335m loan for Dutch
theatre group Stage Entertainment, as CVC finally opted to
leverage the business, after acquiring a majority stake in 2015.
Investors have been desperate for new issuance following a
lack of event-driven financings since the last quarter of 2016.
Yet the emergence of a handful at the same time is causing
issues internally at some funds as they struggle to attend all
the bank meetings and take a view on the credits within the
two-week timeframe typically given for a syndication.
Instead, many investors are opting to pick the deals they
perceive to have the greatest chance of getting approval from
internal committees, shunning the rest.
“The deals have all come at the same time and all require
work. We are picking the best ones and taking those forward.
[And that means] only two out of the current batch,” an investor
said.
A second investor said: “There are less people attending the
bank meetings. Some people have to decide what to go to as there
is so much happening at the same time. Having spoken to other
funds, they are also struggling and making decisions from the
beginning which ones are convertible and more likely to be
approved.”
In additional to the new deals, investors are also working
on existing deals in the market including a repricing for UK
petrol station operator MRH and dividend recapitalisations for
UK petrol station operator Motor Fuel Group and German packaging
company Kloeckner Pentaplast, among others.
“We don’t focus on new deals rather than repricings. If
repricings come in then we’ll do those as well,” the first
investor said.
FRUSTRATION
Some bankers are getting frustrated with investors,
especially if they are prioritising existing deals over new
ones.
“ spend ages complaining about a lack of new
deals, then get them and say they have to do repricings first as
new deals require a bit of work and thought process. They then
end up not doing the new deals. They should endeavour to do
more. If investors are telling people there is a finite number
of deals they can process then it sends out a message it is a
constrained market with capacity issues,” a syndicate head said.
The new deals are broadly pricing in the same area between
350bp-400bp but could diverge if certain loans become more or
less popular, amid increasing investor selectively. This could
prompt welcome credit differentiation that has so far been amiss
this year due to the supply and demand imbalance.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)