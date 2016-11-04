Nov 4 U.S. companies eager to pull the trigger
on large leveraged acquisitions before the end of the year are
looking beyond next Tuesday's presidential election in a bid to
take advantage of investors' need for new deals after a glut of
refinancings in recent months.
Communications company CenturyLink announced the acquisition
of telecommunications provider Level 3 Communications last week;
private equity firm Blackstone Group agreed to buy physician
services organization TeamHealth in a leveraged buyout worth
US$6.1bn; and chipmaker Broadcom reported a deal to purchase
network gear maker Brocade for US$5.5bn.
"We are very eager to see real M&A out therereal new
supply," said Lauren Basmadjian, portfolio manager at Octagon
Credit Investors. "It's been so frustrating living through all
the refinancing and even more so with the repricing."
At least some of the deals, as well as other recently
announced transactions such as Chinese conglomerate HNA Group
subsidiary Avolon Holdings' US$10bn acquisition of CIT Group's
aircraft leasing unit, could launch before the end of the year
as banks would prefer not to hold risk over year-end after a
volatile year.
"Most issuers and underwriters would prefer to derisk before
January if the calendar works for distribution," said Brendan
Dillon, global co-head of leveraged finance and capital markets
at UBS.
New acquisitions mark a shift in market conditions. Large
leveraged M&A loans have been patchy this year and totaled
US$62.7bn in the third quarter, down 47% from US$118.7bn during
the same quarter in 2015. Refinancing deals totaled US$91.7bn
during the same quarter, up 14.5% from 2015 when refinancing
volume totaled US$80.1bn.
Overall, leveraged M&A loans were down 20% for the first
three months of 2016 compared to the first three months of 2015
at just US$202.7bn.
Refinancing volume was even higher in the second quarter at
US$122.2bn. Strong investor demand set the scene for a
refinancing and repricing round beginning in the second quarter
after the market started to rebound from volatility that peaked
in February.
Issuance by Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds has
recovered and retail appetite from loan funds is increasing
after 13 consecutive weeks of inflows. These strong technical
factors are creating a borrower's market as the prospect of an
imminent rise in US interest rates boosts interest in the asset
class.
"Loans right now are white hot because interest rates are
finally going up rather than just speculating rates will go up,"
Dillon said.
Big deals, in particular, are generating a lot of interest
among investors, especially the largest credit investors. Large
loan investors prefer to spend time looking at large deals with
big allocations, rather than putting the same amount of money to
work on a higher number of smaller deals.
BIG DEALS
Investors will have plenty of choice in the near term with
US$10.2bn of loans backing CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3.
Broadcom is also planning to use debt to finance its purchase of
Brocade, but the company could see a ratings upgrade that will
allow it to access the investment grade market, sources said.
Broadcom priced a US$9.75bn term loan in November 2015 when
Avago Technologies purchased it for US$37bn.
Investors are already looking at an acquisition financing
totaling US$3.37bn term loan and a US$500m asset sale facility
backing sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops' acquisition of
hunting and fishing store Cabela's Inc. The leveraged corporate
deal, like CentruyLink and Broadcom, may appeal to a wider group
of investors than a traditional leveraged buyout.
"It's always nice to see the corporate to corporate
transactions. I often think those are some of the best deals out
there with some of the synergies and cost savings," Basmadjian
said.
This level of interest for deals gave Bass Pro Shops the
confidence to launch its loan less than a month after the
acquisition was announced on October 3. Other issuers are
expected to adopt a similar strategy and go to market quickly to
ensure that the deals are syndicated before the end of the year.
