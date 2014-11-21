Scientific Games, Tibco puts spotlight on overlevered LBOs

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR/TRLPC) - Banks are not shying away from underwriting highly leveraged buyouts even as the buyside balks at some recent deals deemed to have too much debt and regulators continue to warn lenders to keep leverage levels in check.

Several deals have struggled in the last few weeks - the most notable being a US$3.15bn bond transaction for Scientific Games. The loan and bond financing for software firm Tibco is now also facing investor pushback.

Pricing on Tibco’s US$950m seven-year non-call three senior bond issue, due to price on Friday, might be widened out to 11%-12%, according to one banker with knowledge of the deal, from whispers of low 9% heard earlier in the week.

Official price talk has not yet been announced. The deal is being led by JP Morgan, Jefferies and Merchant Capital Solutions.

At the heart of investor unease is high leverage.

“The biggest problem with Tibco is that it is extremely highly leveraged at around 11 times, pre-synergies,” Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments, told IFR.

“For many investors, no changes will be sufficient. But for others, there will be a price and terms where they will buy.”

The bond offering partly backs the US$4.3bn buyout of Tibco by Vista Equity Partners. The buyout deal caused huge controversy when it was inked a few weeks ago as the leverage was considered well in excess of the six times ceiling that regulators say is acceptable under their leveraged lending guidelines.

The loan portion, underwritten by the same three banks, is also struggling, the banker said. The US$1.95bn credit facility is split between a US$1.65bn six-year Term Loan B and a US$300m asset sale bridge loan.

Both were being guided at Libor plus 450bp, but the banker said the six-year term loan was looking to be priced 100bp back from that now at Libor plus 550bp with a 95-97 dollar price at a 1% floor. The credit facility was not priced as scheduled on Thursday.

The original issue discount on the first-lien tranche was in the 99-99.5 range, while the discount on the bridge was in the 98.5-99 range.

COMMITTED

The struggle surrounding the Tibco financing follows soon after one of the toughest buyout deals of the year - a bond financing backing the acquisition of Bally Technologies by Scientific Games.

Scientific Games’ US$2.2bn unsecured bond issue proved particularly tricky. It was priced at 89.865, stoking talk that the underwriters - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan - lost at least US$55m, though those close to the matter said that was not the case.

One source said those estimated losses were “too high” and that MacAndrews & Forbes, which own 40% of the gaming company, helped underwriters get anchor order support and help the deal cross the finish line.

Still, the buyout’s leverage was very high at 6.7 times, according to Moody‘s, and the bonds have failed to rise above their launch price. The gaming company also priced a US$2bn Term Loan B-2 at a 99 discount price prior to the bond deal.

“The best thing to do with troubled deals is to sell in bond format to the biggest investor base in the deepest most liquid market,” said a second source.

“That is how you limit your losses.”

MORE TO COME

This deal’s rough ride, and eight postponed high-yield bonds since October, brought back memories of hung deals in the second half of 2011, but it hasn’t stopped others from lining up commitments for other deals.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and RBC are providing financing to private equity firm Onex which won the bid to purchase SIG Combibloc, a Swiss packaging solutions company, from Reynolds Group Holdings, according to the banker familiar with the process.

The SIG deal is expected to leave the company with a leverage ratio of about 6.5 times.

Banks finding the deal acceptable as a “pass” under their internal guidelines base that on the company’s cashflow and ability to repay its debt, the banker said.

Leverage on a deal for Compuware, which launched an all-loan financing via Jefferies on Thursday, is also on the high side. Banks say leverage metrics are 5.5 times, but Moody’s puts leverage at a heftier 7.5 times.

So far this year, total debt-to-Ebitda on large corporate LBOs has averaged 6.6 times, according to Thomson Reuters data. Despite the volatility, this is showing no signs of dropping. During the fourth quarter, the total leverage ratio on large corporate LBOs averaged 6.9 times.

“We’ve had a full year of leveraged lending guidance, and everyone’s complying with that, but a decrease (in deal volume) hasn’t been all that perceptible,” Richard Farley, a leveraged finance partner at Paul Hastings, told IFR.

According to the US regulators’ leveraged lending guidelines, a loan can still pass at more than six times leverage if it is able to use free cashflow to pay down all senior debt or half of total debt within five to seven years.

A credit could, on the other hand, be considered non-pass with leverage under six times if it doesn’t look like a company that could pay down debt on this same schedule.

“Everyone is competing for these deals and once in a while we have to commit to tougher deals,” another banker said. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez and Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing by Matthew Davies and Natalie Harrison)