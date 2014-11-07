FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators say risky leveraged loan issuance still raises concerns
November 7, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Regulators say risky leveraged loan issuance still raises concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agencies said on Friday that leveraged loans accounted for the same proportion of loans in their 2014 review that they examined last year, but warned banks they would carry out more reviews as risky loans kept rising in absolute terms.

Leveraged loans accounted for $254.7 billion, or 74.7 percent of criticized assets in 2014, compared to $227 billion or 75 percent of criticized assets in 2013, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement.

Officials however cautioned that the methodologies used in the two reviews were not identical and advised against making apples-to-apples year-on-year comparisons.

Making junk-rated loans to companies, often owned by private equity firms, is a lucrative, high-margin business for major Wall Street banks. The regulators however are worried that underwriting guidance that they issued last year is not being heeded. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

