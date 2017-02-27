A federal appeals court has declined to overturn a $40 million disgorgement award against former investment fund manager George Levin, found liable for fraud in 2015 for funneling money to a Ponzi scheme run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Levin's argument that the disgorgement should have been reduced by $30.4 million, the amount of money returned to investors from Levin's investment company, Banyon.

