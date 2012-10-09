FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Levi Strauss profit, revenue fall in all regions
October 9, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Levi Strauss profit, revenue fall in all regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co reported lower quarterly revenue and profit, as economies in Europe and Asia slowed and the company phased out its Denizen brand in Asia.

Overall, net revenue for the three months ended August 26 fell 8.6 percent to $1.1 billion, while net income at the privately held clothes maker slipped to $28 million from $32 million a year earlier. Levi Strauss is famous for its denim clothing.

The company’s gross profit margin held steady at 47.3 percent of sales in the third quarter, helped by lower cotton costs.

Sales increased at Levi Strauss’ own stores in the Americas and Europe, where it charged higher prices. In addition to those stores, Levi Strauss sells its clothes through other retailers such as Macy’s Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc.

In Asia, revenue slid for the second consecutive quarter, after a decline in wholesale sales and an economic slowdown the company said was particularly acute in India.

