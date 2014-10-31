FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lewis Group makes offer to buy Beares brand, some stores from Ellerine Furnishers
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 5:19 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lewis Group makes offer to buy Beares brand, some stores from Ellerine Furnishers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :

* Has pursuant to a competitive bid process, submitted an offer to acquire “Beares” brand, some selected stores, from Ellerine Furnishers Proprietary Ltd (“Ellerines”)

* Business rescue practitioners acting on behalf of Ellerines have accepted offer, agreed to negotiate with Lewis on an exclusive basis with a view to concluding a binding sale agreement

* Purchase consideration has been determined with reference to value of intellectual property, fixed assets and stock

* Update on transaction will be provided with announcement of lewis group’s interim results on Nov. 10, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
