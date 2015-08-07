S.African retailer Lewis to challenge complaint by regulator

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer Lewis Group said on Friday it would challenge a complaint by the country’s credit regulator that alleged that a subsidiary mis-sold insurance to customers who did not need it.

Last month, Lewis said the regulator asked the National Consumer Tribunal to impose a 10 million rand ($786,250) penalty on the company, alleging that the retailer and its subsidiary sold loss of employment cover to pensioners and self-employed consumers who would not be able to claim the benefits.

Many of Lewis’ customers rely on credit provided by stores to buy furniture. The insurance cover is sold by Monarch, a subsidiary of Lewis.

Lewis said the regulator did not conduct a full investigation with Lewis or its insurance division before referring the complaint to the National Consumer Tribunal.

The retailer said in a statement there was no factual basis to the allegation by the regulator that the sale of the insurance to pensioners and self-employed persons was fraudulent and deceitful.

The credit regulator said on Friday that it had followed the National Credit Act and its processes. It also said it still wanted the National Consumer Tribunal to conduct an audit of the number of pensioners and self employed consumers affected.

Shares in Lewis have fallen more than a third since the regulator referred the complaint on July 9. They were up 9.75 percent at 65.84 rand by 1129 GMT.