UPDATE 2-South African retailer Lewis targets higher income consumers

By TJ Strydom

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Lewis Group could open more than 100 new high-end stores to offset flat margins from its budget-friendly chains, the furniture retailer said on Wednesday.

The retailer, which reported headline earnings per share (EPS) down 4 percent to 882.7 cents in the year through March, plans to use the Beares chain of 61 stores it bought from Ellerine Holdings, the furniture unit of failed lender African Bank, to lure more well-heeled furniture shoppers.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Lewis Chief Executive Johan Enslin said the sale of a large stock of furniture by Ellerines’ rescue practitioners at a sharp discount had eaten into its profits.

He said Lewis would open 10 Beares stores this year to test the higher income market where it has limited exposure. If successful, the retailer will expand the number of Beares stores to 200 within the next five to seven years, Enslin said.

Rising electricity costs and high unemployment are squeezing lower and middle income consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy to such an extent that Lewis declined four out of every 10 applications for credit in 2014.

In the upper segment of the furniture market, buyers rely less on in-store credit, said Enslin, pointing to credit sales of 55 percent at Beares against 70 percent at Lewis’ other stores.

The retailer tried its hand at attracting high income consumers before but was forced to close its Lifestyle Living chain in 2011, said Reuben Beelders, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

“The top end of the market is not easy, they are very picky,” he said.

Beelders said many of South Africa’s wealthier consumers were in more debt than some retailers realised and could be hit hard if interest rates rose by 100 basis points.

The South African Reserve Bank has said it is in a rate-hiking cycle, and there is a high likelihood of an interest rate increase at the monetary policy committee’s next few meetings.

Lewis said it had increased merchandise sales, excluding Beares, by 4.4 percent in the year through March.

Lewis fell as much as 2.5 percent but recovered to traded at 1.3 percent lower by 1417 GMT, while the JSE’s All Share Index was 0.56 percent weaker. (Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)