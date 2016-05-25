FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Lewis Group posts 26.5 pct drop in FY profit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
May 25, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Lewis Group posts 26.5 pct drop in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer Lewis Group reported a 26.5 percent decrease in full-year earnings on Wednesday as its lower-to-middle income customers continued to face a tough economic climate in Africa’s most advanced economy.

Lewis said headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased to 621.7 cents in the year to the end of March, from 845.3 cents last year. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The group, which sells its furniture mainly to lower and middle income customers on in-store credit, said unemployment reached an all-time high during the period and contributed to a 2 percent decline in sales in the last six months.

“Adverse economic conditions have constrained consumer spending and this has been compounded by the introduction of the National Credit Regulator’s affordability assessment regulations,” Lewis said in a statement. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.