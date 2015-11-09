South Africa's Lewis Group posts 13 pct fall in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer Lewis Group on Monday reported a 13 percent drop in first-half profit, citing weaker trading conditions in Africa’s most advanced economy.

Headline earnings per share fell to 323 cents in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 373 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

“Retail trading conditions have deteriorated since July, with the weakening job market and ongoing economic uncertainty in the country limiting prospects for the group’s lower to middle income target market,” the company said in a statement.

Facing a fine for allegedly mis-selling insurance to pensioners as the National Credit Regulator pounces on furniture retailers selling goods on in-store credit, the company last month said it will pay 67.1 million rand ($4.74 million) to customers it had mistakenly sold loan insurance.

Lewis pointed to a further slowdown in the last two months of the first half after implementing new affordability rules in granting credit. ($1 = 14.1525 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)