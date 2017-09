JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd : * Says revenue for 9 months to December 31 grew by 2.1 pct * Says merchandise sales for the period declined by 2.3 pct * Says debtor costs for the period increased by 30 pct on the corresponding period * Trading conditions remained challenging with labour instability across many

sectors during 9 month period ended 31 December * Says revenue for the quarter ended 31 December 2013 fell 1.5 pct with

merchandise sales reducing by 6.3 pct