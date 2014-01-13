FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexicon Pharma to cut 45 pct jobs, CEO to leave
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Lexicon Pharma to cut 45 pct jobs, CEO to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc said Chief Executive Arthur Sands would leave the company and it would cut its workforce by about 45 percent, or 115 jobs, to reduce costs and focus on drugs in late-stage development.

The company said it expects to lower expenses about $14 million, net of severance costs and some other charges, for the rest of 2014. It expects to save about $22 million annually.

Lexicon said Sands intends to develop a succession plan with the board to identify a new CEO, and will continue in his position until a successor is appointed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.